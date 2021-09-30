8,026 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

