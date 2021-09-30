Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 69.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $120,279,000 after acquiring an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 85.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,469 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $311.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a one year low of $153.86 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

