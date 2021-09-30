Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $279.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

