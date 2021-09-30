Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

