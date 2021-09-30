Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

