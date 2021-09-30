Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

