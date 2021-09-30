Jennison Associates LLC Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.75% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter.

PBH opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

