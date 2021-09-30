Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.30

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 24077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

