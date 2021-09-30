Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $14.77. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

