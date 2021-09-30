Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $30.00

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.34 on Monday. HSBC has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after buying an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

