Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 79,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,293,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

