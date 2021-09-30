Timothy H. Young Sells 9,624 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

