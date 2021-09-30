Warburg Research Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL stock opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.21.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

