Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

