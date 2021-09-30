Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 24,600 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $674.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

