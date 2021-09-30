Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 84,400 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

