Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 599,101 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 58,259.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

