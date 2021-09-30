Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,976 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after buying an additional 2,622,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -835.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

