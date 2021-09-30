Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American National Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.88 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

