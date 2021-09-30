Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.