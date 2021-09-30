Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,293 shares of company stock valued at $62,856,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

