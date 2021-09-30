Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,737.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,738.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,610.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,508.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

