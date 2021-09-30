Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 3% Higher

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $29.89. 2,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

