Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.