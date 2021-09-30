Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 715 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $230.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.