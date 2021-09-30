WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.88 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.