Xponance Inc. Buys 732 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.