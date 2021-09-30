Xponance Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

