Xponance Inc. Sells 16,790 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 71.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 201,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $209.11 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

