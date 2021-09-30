Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

