Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

