Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lowered by Analyst

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

NYSE:LCII opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $104.37 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after buying an additional 393,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,346 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

