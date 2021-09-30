Piper Sandler Weighs in on South State Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for South State in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.19 on Thursday. South State has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

