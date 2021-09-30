Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,798,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

