Desjardins Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$36.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

