Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 39,947 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

FNDF stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

