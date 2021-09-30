Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,853 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

NYSE:SAM opened at $513.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.46.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

