Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 96.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 25,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

