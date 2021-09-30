Analysts Set AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target at $26.45

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFCG. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $21.35 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 22.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,633 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 332,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $8,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.