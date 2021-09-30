Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.24 ($82.63).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FME shares. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FME stock opened at €60.76 ($71.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

