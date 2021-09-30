Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,173. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

