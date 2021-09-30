Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 18,100 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Popular by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,327,000 after buying an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 32.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 61.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 80.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

