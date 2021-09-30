Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.31 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $634.50 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $618.14 and its 200-day moving average is $623.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

