Ergoteles LLC Sells 13,904 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BGNE stock opened at $361.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.54.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,738 shares of company stock valued at $79,147,975. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

