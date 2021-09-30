Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $17,401,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $642.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 531 shares of company stock worth $60,674. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

