Xponance Inc. Purchases 10,293 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

