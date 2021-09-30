Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SecureWorks worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $119,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.76 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

