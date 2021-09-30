Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,863,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $432.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

