Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,890 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after purchasing an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 515,344 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

