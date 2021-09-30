Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.58 Million Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,559,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

